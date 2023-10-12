Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Down 70.2% in September

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the September 15th total of 523,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Cingulate news, Director Peter J. Werth purchased 1,823,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $1,002,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,798,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cingulate during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cingulate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cingulate in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cingulate during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cingulate from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

CING traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,043. Cingulate has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cingulate will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

