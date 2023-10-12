Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cintas were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 223.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 64.9% during the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 41.5% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 11.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $514.43. 297,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,656. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $370.93 and a 1-year high of $525.37. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $496.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.21.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.93.

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

