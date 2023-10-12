Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Citizens Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CIWV remained flat at $21.35 during midday trading on Thursday. Citizens Financial has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.36.
About Citizens Financial
