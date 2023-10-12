Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Citizens Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CIWV remained flat at $21.35 during midday trading on Thursday. Citizens Financial has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.36.

About Citizens Financial

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, IRAs, and certificates of deposit.

