Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in September

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Clariant Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLZNY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 587. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. Clariant has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clariant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

About Clariant

Clariant AG develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

