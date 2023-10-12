ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.46

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.46 and traded as high as $35.88. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund shares last traded at $35.61, with a volume of 19,658 shares.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,677 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $415,701.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,537,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,720,902.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 156,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,589,519 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEM. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 440.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.