Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Clicks Group Stock Performance
Shares of CLCGY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.54. 220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.50. Clicks Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.
Clicks Group Company Profile
