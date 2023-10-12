Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Clicks Group Stock Performance

Shares of CLCGY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.54. 220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.50. Clicks Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.

Get Clicks Group alerts:

Clicks Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through approximately 837 stores, and 673 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.