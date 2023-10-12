Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Down 94.4% in September

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.6 %

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.31. 7,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.0283 per share. This is an increase from Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

