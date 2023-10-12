Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $837.00

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 837 ($10.24) and traded as high as GBX 850.77 ($10.41). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 837 ($10.24), with a volume of 11,048,592 shares changing hands.
Clipper Logistics Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a market cap of £869.17 million and a PE ratio of 37.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 837 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 837. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.22.
About Clipper Logistics
Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.
