CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Down 84.3% in September

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the September 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CLS Holdings USA Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CLSH traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 2,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,087. CLS Holdings USA has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on CLS Holdings USA from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 175 ($2.14) in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

About CLS Holdings USA

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, that includes oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters; and provides toll processing services.

