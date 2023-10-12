CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $463.94

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 463.94 ($5.68) and traded as low as GBX 393 ($4.81). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 395 ($4.83), with a volume of 14,351 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of £62.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,340.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 431.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 463.51.

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

