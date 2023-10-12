Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Down 43.7% in September

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the September 15th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.83. 21,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,224. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a market cap of $18.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Cocrystal Pharma worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

