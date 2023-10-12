Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Down 32.9% in September

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the September 15th total of 151,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 154,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,480. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.