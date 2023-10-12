Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Down 32.9% in September

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the September 15th total of 151,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 154,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,480. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 52.8% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 122,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

