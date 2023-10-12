CoinEx Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $134,873.52 (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 4% lower against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $100.60 million and $134,873.52 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain, which is a public chain created specifically for decentralized exchange (DEX) purposes. The CoinEx DEX aims to create a decentralized trading system governed by the community and transparent trading rules, allowing users to control their assets. CoinEx Chain includes three public chains – DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain – that focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy, respectively. These three chains operate in parallel to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. The CoinEx Chain mainnet was launched in November 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.