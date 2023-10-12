Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the September 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 104,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,784. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $13.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

