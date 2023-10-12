Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Short Interest Update

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Conrad Industries Price Performance

Shares of CNRD stock remained flat at $8.00 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.44. Conrad Industries has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.23 million for the quarter. Conrad Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 12.34%.

About Conrad Industries

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

