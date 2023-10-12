Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2023

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRDGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Conrad Industries Price Performance

Shares of CNRD stock remained flat at $8.00 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.44. Conrad Industries has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRDGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.23 million for the quarter. Conrad Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 12.34%.

About Conrad Industries

(Get Free Report)

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conrad Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conrad Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.