Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 399,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,892 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $12,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,087,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 648,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. R.P. Boggs & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 217.7% in the first quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 222,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 152,193 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Construction Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,243,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,263,000 after buying an additional 24,366 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Construction Partners stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,249. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.06. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

