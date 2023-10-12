Contrasting Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) & Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) and Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Allient and Data I/O’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allient 4.19% 15.85% 5.99% Data I/O 6.02% 9.22% 6.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allient and Data I/O’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allient $557.80 million 0.85 $17.39 million $1.45 20.32 Data I/O $29.11 million 1.16 -$1.12 million $0.20 18.75

Volatility & Risk

Allient has higher revenue and earnings than Data I/O. Data I/O is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Allient has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data I/O has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.2% of Allient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of Data I/O shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Allient shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Data I/O shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Allient and Data I/O, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allient 0 0 0 0 N/A Data I/O 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Allient beats Data I/O on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allient

Allient Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products. The company sells its products to end customers and original equipment manufacturers in vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through direct sales force, authorized manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Allient Inc. in August 2023. Allient Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. It offers PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems; SentriX, a security deployment system; LumenX Programmer; and non-automated FlashPAK III programming systems. The company also provides hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive and consumer electronics, Internet of Things and their programming center partners, and electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

