Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW) Short Interest Up 139.4% in September

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 72.9% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 474,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 69.4% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 499,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOLW remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday. 11,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,320. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. Corner Growth Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

o corner growth acquisition corp. (nasdaq: cool.u) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the technology industry with emphasis on fintech, healthtech, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

