Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Short Interest Down 75.0% in September

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 443,300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Grigorios Siokas bought 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $158,805.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,334,597 shares in the company, valued at $31,576,565.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosmos Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cosmos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cosmos Health by 3,329.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 259,988 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cosmos Health during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosmos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cosmos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Cosmos Health Stock Performance

Cosmos Health stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,797. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. Cosmos Health has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $23.84.

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Cosmos Health had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter.

Cosmos Health Company Profile

Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.

