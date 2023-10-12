Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Country Garden Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRYY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.47. 5,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,360. Country Garden has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

