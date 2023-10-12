Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Country Garden Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CTRYY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.47. 5,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,360. Country Garden has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77.
Country Garden Company Profile
