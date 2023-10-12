Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Update

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Covestro had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Covestro will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.
