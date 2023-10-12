Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the September 15th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.12.

Crédit Agricole Trading Down 1.3 %

CRARY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.08. 56,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,857. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.

Further Reading

