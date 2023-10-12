Critical Review: HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) vs. Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL)

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Free Report) and Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get HMS Networks AB (publ) alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HMS Networks AB (publ) and Franklin Wireless’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS Networks AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $5.61 6.13 Franklin Wireless $45.95 million 0.75 -$3.76 million ($0.24) -12.13

Analyst Recommendations

HMS Networks AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Franklin Wireless. Franklin Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HMS Networks AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HMS Networks AB (publ) and Franklin Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS Networks AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares HMS Networks AB (publ) and Franklin Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS Networks AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Franklin Wireless -4.77% -4.69% -3.73%

Summary

HMS Networks AB (publ) beats Franklin Wireless on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HMS Networks AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

HMS Networks AB (publ) engages in the provision of products that enable industrial equipment to communicate and share information worldwide. The company offers Anybus Embedded that offers multi-network connectivity with a single development project; Anybus Gateways, a gateway for connecting devices, machines, systems, or networks; Anybus Wireless that allows to connect machines and devices over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular networks, and industrial Ethernet; and Anybus Edge, which bridges edge intelligence and versatile cloud connectivity to industrial equipment. It also provides Ewon Cosy+, an industrial VPN device for secure remote access; Ewon Flexy, an industrial device and IIoT gateways for flexible remote access and data services; Ewon Flexy Extension Cards, which allow to keep up with the evolution of communication technologies while protecting investment in the device; and Ewon Talk2M, an industrial cloud that enables its customers to access their assets. In addition, the company offers Intesis protocol translators, air conditioner interfaces, AC Cloud control, and ST cloud control solutions; and automotive, embedded control, energy, and safety solutions under the Ixxat brand. Further, it provides Procentec, a brand in solutions and services for diagnostics and monitoring of industrial networks; Owasys offers wireless communication platforms to enable remote monitoring and control of a wide range of mobile machines; and WEBfactory offers software for displaying information from industrial equipment in easy-to-use web interfaces. The company also offers its solutions to device manufactures, machine builders, system integrators, and end users. HMS Networks AB (publ) was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Halmstad, Sweden.

About Franklin Wireless

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect. It also offers IOT server platform and application, which comprises Pintrac, a cloud based telecom grade server platform; Pintrac Mobile Device Management, an LTE hotspot; Pintrac Pet, a pet tracking application; Pintrac Auto that tracks, locates, and manages vehicles for consumers and businesses; and JEXtream, a cloud based telecom grade server platform for 5G devices and routers that enables enhanced remote management of device functionality. The company directly markets and sells its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Networks AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS Networks AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.