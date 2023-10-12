Critical Survey: West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares West Coast Community Bancorp and Farmers National Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Coast Community Bancorp 40.70% N/A N/A Farmers National Banc 23.60% 19.12% 1.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares West Coast Community Bancorp and Farmers National Banc’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Coast Community Bancorp $76.61 million 2.74 $30.94 million $4.25 5.88 Farmers National Banc $186.29 million 2.23 $60.60 million $1.44 7.69

Dividends

Farmers National Banc has higher revenue and earnings than West Coast Community Bancorp. West Coast Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers National Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

West Coast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. West Coast Community Bancorp pays out 14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers National Banc pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Farmers National Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

West Coast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of West Coast Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for West Coast Community Bancorp and Farmers National Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Coast Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers National Banc 0 3 0 0 2.00

Farmers National Banc has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.48%. Given Farmers National Banc’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than West Coast Community Bancorp.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats West Coast Community Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Coast Community Bancorp

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, money market, and health savings accounts; and IRAs and retirement plans. The company also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, land and construction, agricultural land, real estate and production, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides business, asset-based, small business administration, business and industrial, farm service agency, and wine industry lending products, as well as loans supported by single-family home equity, municipal, government guaranteed, and installment loans. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, merchant, online and mobile banking, remote electronic deposit, wire manager, treasury management, payment, and cash management services. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Santa Cruz, California.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services. The company also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Canfield, Ohio.

