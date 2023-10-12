Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.16.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,230. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.94. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.97 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.88%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

