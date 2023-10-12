CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $74.58

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.58 and last traded at $74.65, with a volume of 68839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.14.

CSL Stock Down 8.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

CSL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.