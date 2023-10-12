CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. CSX makes up 1.3% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.95.
CSX Price Performance
CSX stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,809,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,116,730. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
CSX Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
