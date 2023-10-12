Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Short Interest Update

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the September 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Curis Stock Performance

Curis stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.13. 13,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,415. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. Curis has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40). Curis had a negative return on equity of 116.63% and a negative net margin of 471.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Curis will post -9.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRIS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Curis in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Curis in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 40.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Curis by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33,231 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Curis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

Further Reading

