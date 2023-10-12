CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Update

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the September 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CV Sciences Price Performance

CVSI stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,053. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. CV Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.06.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter. CV Sciences had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 6.83%.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

