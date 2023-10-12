Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 2,500 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $89,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 14th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $87,150.00.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.39. 1,915,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,334. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 55,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 367,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 22,253 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,193 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

