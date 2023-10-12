Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Price Performance

DNPLY stock remained flat at $13.06 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 13,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,638. Dai Nippon Printing has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

