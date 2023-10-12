Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Dai Nippon Printing Price Performance
DNPLY stock remained flat at $13.06 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 13,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,638. Dai Nippon Printing has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About Dai Nippon Printing
