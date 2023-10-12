Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Down 76.5% in September

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Price Performance
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S stock remained flat at C$49.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 52 week low of C$49.00 and a 52 week high of C$67.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.94.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.