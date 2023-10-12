Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Down 76.5% in September

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Price Performance

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S stock remained flat at C$49.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 52 week low of C$49.00 and a 52 week high of C$67.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.94.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Company Profile

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Assets & Logistics, and Freight Services & Trading. The Assets & Logistics segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to dry operators, tanker operators, and third parties.

