Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.27. 1,077,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,694. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.75. The company has a market cap of $160.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $208.96 and a 12 month high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.93.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

