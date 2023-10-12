Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.78

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 297912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $920.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of -1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $41,524.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,586 shares of company stock valued at $63,562. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,809,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,250,000 after purchasing an additional 769,230 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 7,608,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,077 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,065,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,544,000 after acquiring an additional 658,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,564,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,361,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,140,000 after purchasing an additional 201,918 shares in the last quarter.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

