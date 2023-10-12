Decentralized Social Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.54 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for $8.61 or 0.00032193 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $90.67 million and $2.54 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

