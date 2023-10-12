Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.78 and last traded at $43.78. 5,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 54,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on DKL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKL

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.05.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $246.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.25 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 132.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 115.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Avigal Soreq acquired 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,185.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6,040.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

(Get Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.