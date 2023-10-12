Detalus Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,262,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,553,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $96.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,607. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.09. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.31 and a 52-week high of $116.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

