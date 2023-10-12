Detalus Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,409,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,157,000 after acquiring an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.16. The company had a trading volume of 41,199,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,329,535. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.06 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

