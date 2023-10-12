Detalus Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137,228 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,202.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,543,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,085 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

