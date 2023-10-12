Detalus Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,201 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.01. The company had a trading volume of 348,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,352. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.10 and its 200-day moving average is $193.38.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

