Detalus Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 111,532 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,421,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 52,132 shares during the period.

Shares of FTF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 65,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,272. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.0591 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

