Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 2,291 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Detalus Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,385,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6,949.6% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 762,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 751,457 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,284,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 719,408 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,891,000 after buying an additional 396,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 946,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,310,000 after buying an additional 358,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGUS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,933. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

