dForce USD (USX) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. dForce USD has a market cap of $31.50 million and $1,355.10 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003661 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.99 or 0.00228094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013805 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00015072 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000421 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,178,931 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99245542 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,846.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.