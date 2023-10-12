DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Price Up 2.8%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.41. 1,607,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,478,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

DHT Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of -0.16.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). DHT had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.63%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Institutional Trading of DHT

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHT. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 51.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

