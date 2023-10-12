Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,245 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up 6.2% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned about 2.46% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $14,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAR. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3,195.6% in the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,419,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,316 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 158.7% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,052,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after acquiring an additional 645,590 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 739.7% in the second quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 619,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 546,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4,884.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 475,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 465,545 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 87,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,832. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $631.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

