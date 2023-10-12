Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Position Increased by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 214,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,454. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.36. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.