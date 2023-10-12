Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Down 8.4%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 46,065,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 24,118,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 7.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMF. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

