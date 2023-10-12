Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Short Interest Up 254.5% in September

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 254.5% from the September 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares by 39.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

GGLS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.34. 5,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,276. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.3061 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

