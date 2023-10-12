Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Up 4.3%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.52 and last traded at $21.40. Approximately 31,329,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 69,242,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 31.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 107,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 25,833 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 25,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 212.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 385,295 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.