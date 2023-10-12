Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.10-7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.41-38.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.73 billion.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $101.83. 3,230,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.71. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar General from $142.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.46.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $564,881,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,956,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,853,000 after purchasing an additional 174,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,695,000 after purchasing an additional 113,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

